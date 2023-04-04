Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Fastighets AB Balder (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BALD B   SE0017832488

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)

(BALD B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29:45 2023-04-04 am EDT
43.59 SEK   +2.52%
12:38pFastighets Balder : Balder announces results of tender offer for all outstanding SEK notes maturing 2024 and 2025
PU
03/30Fastighets Balder : Balder announces tender offer regarding all outstanding SEK notes maturing 2024 and 2025
PU
03/16Fastighets Balder : Gothenburg's first gaming center for gamers of all ages is now opening on Avenyn
PU
Summary 
Summary

Fastighets Balder : Balder announces results of tender offer for all outstanding SEK notes maturing 2024 and 2025

04/04/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
Fastighets AB Balder (publ) ("Balder") announces the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding senior unsecured notes outlined below (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by Balder for cash (the "Tender Offer") subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 30 March 2023 ("Tender Information Document").

At the time of expiration of the Tender Offer at 14:00 CET on 4 April 2023, Balder had received valid tenders of SEK 2,062,000,000 aggregate nominal amount pursuant to the Tender Offer. Balder has determined that valid tenders of Notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to SEK 2,062,000,000 shall be accepted.

Description of the Notes ISIN Nominal Amount
Accepted for Tender 		Purchase Price
SEK 300,000,000 FRN
due January 2024 		SE0010832931 SEK 250,000,000 99.362%
SEK 772,000,000 FRN
due March 2024 		SE0011869684 SEK 140,000,000 99.469%
SEK 1,264,000,000 green FRN
due June 2024 		SE0011869825 SEK 724,000,000 99.222%
SEK 1,094,000,000 green FRN
due December 2024 		SE0013359494 SEK 752,000,000 97.784%
SEK 300,000,000 FIX
due April 2025 		SE0013359890 SEK 40,000,000 90.951%
(based on a Interpolated Mid Swap Rate
of 3.475% plus 290 basis points)
SEK 350,000,000 FRN
due April 2025 		SE0013359908 SEK 156,000,000 97.068%

Balder will pay the relevant Purchase Price plus or minus accrued interest on the Notes, as applicable. The settlement date for the Tender Offer will occur on 11 April 2023.

Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Svenska Handelsbanken AB(publ). All tendering holders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately. Balder intends to cancel Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Dealer Manager:
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ): +46 (0)8 46 348 98, liability.management[at] handelsbanken.se


For further information, please contact:
Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92
Ewa Wassberg, CFO, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fastighets AB Balder published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
