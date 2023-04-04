Fastighets Balder : Balder announces results of tender offer for all outstanding SEK notes maturing 2024 and 2025

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) ("Balder") announces the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding senior unsecured notes outlined below (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by Balder for cash (the "Tender Offer")

subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 30 March 2023 ("Tender Information Document") .

At the time of expiration of the Tender Offer at 14:00 CET on 4 April 2023, Balder had received valid tenders of SEK 2,062,000,000 aggregate nominal amount pursuant to the Tender Offer. Balder has determined that valid tenders of Notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to SEK 2,062,000,000 shall be accepted.

Description of the Notes ISIN Nominal Amount

Accepted for Tender Purchase Price SEK 300,000,000 FRN

due January 2024 SE0010832931 SEK 250,000,000 99.362% SEK 772,000,000 FRN

due March 2024 SE0011869684 SEK 140,000,000 99.469% SEK 1,264,000,000 green FRN

due June 2024 SE0011869825 SEK 724,000,000 99.222% SEK 1,094,000,000 green FRN

due December 2024 SE0013359494 SEK 752,000,000 97.784% SEK 300,000,000 FIX

due April 2025 SE0013359890 SEK 40,000,000 90.951%

(based on a Interpolated Mid Swap Rate

of 3.475% plus 290 basis points) SEK 350,000,000 FRN

due April 2025 SE0013359908 SEK 156,000,000 97.068%

Balder will pay the relevant Purchase Price plus or minus accrued interest on the Notes, as applicable. The settlement date for the Tender Offer will occur on 11 April 2023.

Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Svenska Handelsbanken AB(publ). All tendering holders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately. Balder intends to cancel Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Dealer Manager:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ): +46 (0)8 46 348 98, liability.management[at] handelsbanken.se



For further information, please contact:

Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92

Ewa Wassberg, CFO, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99