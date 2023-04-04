Fastighets Balder : Balder announces results of tender offer for all outstanding SEK notes maturing 2024 and 2025
Fastighets AB Balder (publ) ("Balder") announces the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding senior unsecured notes outlined below (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by Balder for cash (the "Tender Offer")subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 30 March 2023 ("Tender Information Document").
At the time of expiration of the Tender Offer at 14:00 CET on 4 April 2023, Balder had received valid tenders of SEK 2,062,000,000 aggregate nominal amount pursuant to the Tender Offer. Balder has determined that valid tenders of Notes in an aggregate principal amount equal to SEK 2,062,000,000 shall be accepted.
Descriptionof the Notes
ISIN
Nominal Amount
Accepted for Tender
Purchase Price
SEK 300,000,000 FRN
due January 2024
SE0010832931
SEK 250,000,000
99.362%
SEK 772,000,000 FRN
due March 2024
SE0011869684
SEK 140,000,000
99.469%
SEK 1,264,000,000 green FRN
due June 2024
SE0011869825
SEK 724,000,000
99.222%
SEK 1,094,000,000 green FRN
due December 2024
SE0013359494
SEK 752,000,000
97.784%
SEK 300,000,000 FIX
due April 2025
SE0013359890
SEK 40,000,000
90.951% (based on a Interpolated Mid Swap Rate
of 3.475% plus 290 basis points)
SEK 350,000,000 FRN
due April 2025
SE0013359908
SEK 156,000,000
97.068%
Balder will pay the relevant Purchase Price plus or minus accrued interest on the Notes, as applicable. The settlement date for the Tender Offer will occur on 11 April 2023.
Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade viaSvenska Handelsbanken AB(publ). All tendering holders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately. Balder intends to cancel Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.
Dealer Manager: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ):+46 (0)8 46 348 98,liability.management[at] handelsbanken.se
For further information, please contact: Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92 Ewa Wassberg, CFO, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99
