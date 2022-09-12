Fastighets Balder : Balder announces results regarding tender offer on outstanding hybrid capital securities

Fastighets AB Balder, via its subsidiary Balder Invest AB, has today announced the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR 350 million 5.5 year non-call, first reset date 7 March 2023 (ISIN: XS1677911825) and EUR 500 million 5.25 year non-call, first reset date 2 June 2026 (ISIN: XS2305362951) to tender their hybrid capital securities for purchase by Balder Invest AB for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 85 million (the "Tender Offer").

The final results are as follows:

ISIN First reset date Issued (EUR) Repurchased (EUR) XS1677911825 07-Mar-23 350,000,000 29,100,000 XS2305362951 02-Jun-26 500,000,000 55,900,000 Total 850,000,000 85,000,000

The expected Settlement Date in respect of the Offers is 14 September 2022. Full details concerning the Offers are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Deutsche Bank and Nordea has acted as Dealer Managers for the tender and Kroll as Tender Agent.