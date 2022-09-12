Fastighets Balder : Balder announces results regarding tender offer on outstanding hybrid capital securities

Fastighets AB Balder, via its subsidiary Balder Invest AB, has today announced the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR 350 million 5.5 year non-call, first reset date 7 March 2023 (ISIN: XS1677911825) and EUR 500 million 5.25 year non-call, first reset date 2 June 2026 (ISIN: XS2305362951) to tender their hybrid capital securities for purchase by Balder Invest AB for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 85 million (the "Tender Offer").
The final results are as follows:
|
ISIN
|
First reset date
|
Issued (EUR)
|
Repurchased (EUR)
|
XS1677911825
|
07-Mar-23
|
350,000,000
|
29,100,000
|
XS2305362951
|
02-Jun-26
|
500,000,000
|
55,900,000
|
Total
|
850,000,000
|
85,000,000
The expected Settlement Date in respect of the Offers is 14 September 2022. Full details concerning the Offers are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
Deutsche Bank and Nordea has acted as Dealer Managers for the tender and Kroll as Tender Agent.
Dealer Managers:
Deutsche Bank, tel. +44 20 7545 8011
Nordea Bank Abp, tel. +45 6136 0379, email: nordealiabilitymanagement[at] nordea.com
For further information, please contact:
CEO Erik Selin, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92
Disclaimer
Fastighets AB Balder published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:09:05 UTC.