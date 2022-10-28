Fastighets Balder : Balder announces tender offer regarding outstanding SEK notes

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) (the "Issuer" or "Balder")) is offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding SEK 600,000,000 FRN due January 2023 (ISIN: SE0010820050), SEK 1,400,000,000 green FRN due February 2023 (ISIN: SE0012676591) and SEK 500,000,000 green FRN due November 2023 (ISIN: SE0013883295) (the "Notes"), to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the "Tender Offer"), in addition to accrued and unpaid interest. The Notes will be repurchased at the purchase prices and subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 28 October 2022 (the "Tender Information Document").

The Tender Information Document can be found here: https://en.balder.se/investor-relations/prospectuses

The Tender Offer expires at 14:00 CET on 2 November 2022, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 7 November 2022.

Balder has mandated Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) to act as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer.

Dealer Managers:

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 61 36 03 79,

nordealiabilitymanagement

nordea.com

Swedbank AB (publ): +46 8 700 94 36, liabilitymanagement [at] swedbank.se For further information, please contact:

Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92

Ewa Wassberg, Head of Finance, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99

