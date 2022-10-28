Advanced search
    BALD B   SE0017832488

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)

(BALD B)
2022-10-27
41.12 SEK   +4.11%
02:23aFastighets Balder : Balder announces tender offer regarding outstanding SEK notes
PU
10/25Fastighets Balder : Global sustainability actor Position Green chooses Varvsstaden in Malmö for new office and powerhouse
PU
10/20Fastighets Balder : Conference call in connection with interim report January-September 2022
PU
Fastighets Balder : Balder announces tender offer regarding outstanding SEK notes

10/28/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Fastighets AB Balder (publ) (the "Issuer" or "Balder")) is offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding SEK 600,000,000 FRN due January 2023 (ISIN: SE0010820050), SEK 1,400,000,000 green FRN due February 2023 (ISIN: SE0012676591) and SEK 500,000,000 green FRN due November 2023 (ISIN: SE0013883295) (the "Notes"), to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the "Tender Offer"), in addition to accrued and unpaid interest. The Notes will be repurchased at the purchase prices and subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 28 October 2022 (the "Tender Information Document").

The Tender Information Document can be found here: https://en.balder.se/investor-relations/prospectuses

The Tender Offer expires at 14:00 CET on 2 November 2022, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 7 November 2022.

Balder has mandated Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) to act as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer.

Dealer Managers:
Nordea Bank Abp: +45 61 36 03 79, nordealiabilitymanagement[at] nordea.com
Swedbank AB (publ): +46 8 700 94 36, liabilitymanagement[at] swedbank.seFor further information, please contact:
Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92
Ewa Wassberg, Head of Finance, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99

Disclaimer

Fastighets AB Balder published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:22:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 253 M 939 M 939 M
Net income 2022 9 275 M 850 M 850 M
Net Debt 2022 123 B 11 278 M 11 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 013 M 4 216 M 4 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Fastighets AB Balder (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,12 SEK
Average target price 65,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjell Erik Torne Selin Chief Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Director
Anna Christina Rogestam Chairman
Petra Sprangers Head-Personnel & Administration
Karl Fredrik Arvid Svensson Independent Director
Sten Magnus Dunér Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)-63.64%4 216
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.20%31 710
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%25 847
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.38%24 618
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-9.43%23 312
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.36%20 422