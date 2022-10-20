Advanced search
    BALD B   SE0017832488

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)

(BALD B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-10-20 am EDT
39.18 SEK   -1.25%
Fastighets Balder : Conference call in connection with interim report January-September 2022

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Analysts, investors and the media are invited to a conference call in connection with the publication of the interim report on Friday, 28 October at 08.45 CET.

The presentation will be held in English.

To attend the conference call please register using the link below. After registration you will receive dial in numbers and pin code.

Please register here.

The presentation material will be published on balder.se.

For further information, please contact:
Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92
Ewa Wassberg, Head of Finance, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99

Disclaimer

Fastighets AB Balder published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
