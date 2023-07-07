On 18 July at 08:00 (CET), Fastighets AB Balder will be publishing its Interim report for January to June 2023. The report will be published at balder.se .

On the same day, at 08:45, Balder's CEO Erik Selin and CFO Ewa Wassberg will be holding an online presentation and telephone conference that analysts, investors, media and other stakeholders are welcome to attend. The presentation will be held in English, and during the telephone conference there will be an opportunity for representatives from the financial market to ask questions. Questions from the media are referred to Media Relations at press[at] balder.se.

Follow the webcast at https://ir.financialhearings.com/fastighets-balder-q2-2023.

Please register here to be able to ask questions during the conference call. Once you have registered, you will be sent a phone number and a conference ID.

The recorded presentation and telephone conference will subsequently be made available here.