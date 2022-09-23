Advanced search
03:10aFASTIGHETS BALDER : Karlatornet in Gothenburg– now tallest in Scandinavia
PU
09/20European shares slide for sixth straight session amid central bank worries
RE
09/12FASTIGHETS BALDER : Balder announces results regarding tender offer on outstanding hybrid capital securities
PU
Fastighets Balder : Karlatornet in Gothenburg– now tallest in Scandinavia

09/23/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Karlatornet has now reached 60 floors and even though there are 13 floors left to the full height, the building is already the tallest, not only in Sweden but also in the whole of Scandinavia. While Karlatornet is continuing to grow in height, completion of the apartments further down the tower is in progress and occupation will start in just under one year.

Earlier this week, the casting was carried out of the 60th floor of Karlatornet's core and the tower has therefore reached a height of 193 metres. This means that the project has surpassed Turning Torso's 190 metres and is the de facto tallest building in Scandinavia. When the full height of 246 metres is reached, Karlatornet will also become the tallest residential building in the EU.

Besides apartments, Karlatornet will, among other things, contain a hotel, restaurant and offices in its connecting podium buildings. A viewing platform will be constructed on the 69th floor of the tower, where the public can take in the view and satisfy their taste buds. This floor is expected to become a strong visitor destination.

Karlatornet is jointly owned by Fastighets AB Balder and Serneke. On Thursday, Balder's CEO Erik Selin and Ola Serneke, CEO of Serneke Invest and the initiator of Karlatornet, visited the top of the highest construction site in Scandinavia.

"It is fantastic to now be able to pass another milestone in this project! I am also happy with all the capable people who are helping to realise this and I am delighted to have Balder involved as a partner. We have a shared view and complement each other well which is a great advantage when you are working with major urban development projects," says Ola Serneke.

"At Balder, just like Ola and Serneke, we look at things in a simple and solution-oriented way. It is always fun to create something different and dare to do what others maybe hesitate about. Together we are realising the vision for Gothenburg's new landmark," says Erik Selin.

Karlatornet will contain 611 apartments, both tenant-owner apartments and freehold apartments. The first residents can move in already during the second half of 2023. To date, approximately 80 per cent of the apartments in Karlatornet are sold. The full height of the tower will be reached during spring 2023 and Karlatornet will be fully completed in 2024.


For more information, please contact:
Eva Jonasson, Media Relations Officer Fastighets AB Balder
Tel: +46 31 10 79 44
eva.jonasson[at] balder.se

Johan Live, Communications Manager Serneke Group AB
Tel: +46 768 68 11 37
johan.live[at] serneke.se

Disclaimer

Fastighets AB Balder published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
