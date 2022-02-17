Fastighets Balder : The Eatertainment venue Harrys to open at a classic address with the property company Balder in Sundbyberg

Harrys is a restaurant concept within Eatertainment dining that in addition to well-cooked classic food with Swedish flavours, offers guests of all ages music in all its forms, social activities and a place for celebrations and parties - many of the elements that have existed at Grand Garbo over the years. The business will be managed by Petri Utriainen and Mika Savinainen who both have a background in eatertainment and also run other restaurants together.

"We are so happy to finally be able to tell people about this great news. Sundbyberg is not the same since Garbos closed, after all it was the entertainment venue for the entire northern suburbs of Stockholm and we are looking forward to regaining this position with the new Harrys. There will be music, glamour, dancing, food, drinks and a lot of fun," believes Petri Utriainen.

Harrys in Sundbyberg will be built and operated according to the restaurant's new concept and will be one of the businesses in the block that Fastighets AB Balder will construct. The Greta block will consist of four main building bodies in different warm colours, with a timber frame and certified according to Miljöbyggnad Silver rating. Here, Balder will offer 65 tenant-owner apartments, a shared roof terrace and business premises on the ground floor.

"It has been important throughout the process for Balder to take care of the site both in terms of the design and content and it is very gratifying that Harrys has chosen to establish here with us. The new Harrys will serve as an excellent complement to the current selection of restaurants and entertainment and will contribute positively to central Sundbyberg in general and to Greta's residents in particular," says David Johansson, Regional Manager Property Development at Balder.

For more information about the project and the upcoming start of sales, please visit , nyproduktion.balder.se . Construction start is planned for the summer of 2022, and Harrys and the first residents are expected to move in during spring 2024. It is still not clear which business or businesses will be neighbours of Harrys.



Photos

"Balders Kv. Greta": Visualisation of the Greta block where the entertainment venue Harrys will be accommodated in one of the premises on the ground floor. Photo: Balder.

"Harrys Sundbyberg Mika Petri": Mika Savinainen and Petri Utriainen, restaurateurs Harrys Sundbyberg. Photo: Niclas Kindahl.





For more information, please contact:

Eva Jonasson, Media relations officer Balder tel. +46 (0)31 10 79 44

Carina Fabregat, Press officer Harrys, tel. +46 (0)70 968 38 00

Petri Utriainen, Restaurateur Harrys Sundbyberg, tel. +46 (0)70 794 45 35

