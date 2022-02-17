Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Fastighets AB Balder (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BALD B   SE0000455057

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)

(BALD B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fastighets Balder : The Eatertainment venue Harrys to open at a classic address with the property company Balder in Sundbyberg

02/17/2022 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harrys is a restaurant concept within Eatertainment dining that in addition to well-cooked classic food with Swedish flavours, offers guests of all ages music in all its forms, social activities and a place for celebrations and parties - many of the elements that have existed at Grand Garbo over the years. The business will be managed by Petri Utriainen and Mika Savinainen who both have a background in eatertainment and also run other restaurants together.

"We are so happy to finally be able to tell people about this great news. Sundbyberg is not the same since Garbos closed, after all it was the entertainment venue for the entire northern suburbs of Stockholm and we are looking forward to regaining this position with the new Harrys. There will be music, glamour, dancing, food, drinks and a lot of fun," believes Petri Utriainen.

Harrys in Sundbyberg will be built and operated according to the restaurant's new concept and will be one of the businesses in the block that Fastighets AB Balder will construct. The Greta block will consist of four main building bodies in different warm colours, with a timber frame and certified according to Miljöbyggnad Silver rating. Here, Balder will offer 65 tenant-owner apartments, a shared roof terrace and business premises on the ground floor.

"It has been important throughout the process for Balder to take care of the site both in terms of the design and content and it is very gratifying that Harrys has chosen to establish here with us. The new Harrys will serve as an excellent complement to the current selection of restaurants and entertainment and will contribute positively to central Sundbyberg in general and to Greta's residents in particular," says David Johansson, Regional Manager Property Development at Balder.

Construction start is planned for the summer of 2022, and Harrys and the first residents are expected to move in during spring 2024. It is still not clear which business or businesses will be neighbours of Harrys. For more information about the project and the upcoming start of sales, please visit, nyproduktion.balder.se.


Photos

"Balders Kv. Greta": Visualisation of the Greta block where the entertainment venue Harrys will be accommodated in one of the premises on the ground floor. Photo: Balder.

"Harrys Sundbyberg Mika Petri": Mika Savinainen and Petri Utriainen, restaurateurs Harrys Sundbyberg. Photo: Niclas Kindahl.



For more information, please contact:
Eva Jonasson, Media relations officer Balder tel. +46 (0)31 10 79 44
Carina Fabregat, Press officer Harrys, tel. +46 (0)70 968 38 00
Petri Utriainen, Restaurateur Harrys Sundbyberg, tel. +46 (0)70 794 45 35

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fastighets AB Balder is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties. Balder is one of the largest property companies on the Nordic market with properties also in Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 December 2021, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 191.8 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

Disclaimer

Fastighets AB Balder published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)
05:06aFASTIGHETS BALDER : The Eatertainment venue Harrys to open at a classic address with the p..
PU
02/11Fastighets AB Balder Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Fastighets AB Balder, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/10Balder Starts Construction Of Production Plant With Inmotion
MT
02/10FASTIGHETS BALDER : Inmotion Technologies expands together with property company Balder - ..
PU
01/31Conference call in connection with year-end report 2021
AQ
01/14Notice of redemption and cancellation of listing
AQ
2021Balder and Serneke construct the Aries block in Karlastaden
AQ
2021Serneke and Balder are building the Aries block in Karlastaden
AQ
2021Serneke and Balder to Build the Aries Block in Karlastaden
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 854 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2021 13 566 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net Debt 2021 110 B 11 829 M 11 829 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 B 12 393 M 12 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales 2022 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Fastighets AB Balder (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 616,80 SEK
Average target price 682,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjell Erik Torne Selin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Johan Lennart Hansson Chief Financial Officer
Anna Christina Rogestam Chairman
Petra Sprangers Head-Personnel & Administration
Karl Fredrik Arvid Svensson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL)-5.37%12 393
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.65%36 777
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.82%35 926
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.30%35 241
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.32.45%34 305
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%29 928