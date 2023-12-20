Chairman of Fastighets AB Balders' Board of Directors, Christina Rogestam, has informed the Nomination Committee that she is not available for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Christina has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Balder since 2006.
The Nomination Committee is now commencing the work of finding a successor and will return at a later date with a proposal for a new Chairman of the Board.
For further information, please contact:
Jesper Mårtensson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, tel. +46 (0)709 666 555
Eva Jonasson, Media relations officer, tel. +46 (0)31-10 79 44
