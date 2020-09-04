FSLY LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Fastly, Inc. for Violations of the Securities Laws

Log in
09/04/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) resulting from allegations that Fastly might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Fastly securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Fastly Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On August 5, 2020 after market close, Fastly held its second quarter earnings conference call. During the Class, Defendants disclosed that ByteDance was Fastly’s largest customer in the second quarter of 2020, and that TikTok represented about 12% of Fastly’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

On this news, Fastly’s share price fell $19.28, or approximately 17.7% from the previous trading day’s closing price of $108.92, to close at $89.64 on August 6, 2020.

If you purchased Fastly securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/fastlyinc-fsly-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-302/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
