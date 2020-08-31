Log in
FSLY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fastly, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2020

08/31/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fastly, Inc. ("Fastly" or "the Company") (NYSE: FSLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fastly securities between May 6, 2020 and August 5, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsly.                

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fastly's largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (2) there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (3) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsly or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fastly you have until October 26, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fsly-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-fastly-inc-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-october-26-2020-301120747.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
