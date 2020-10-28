Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fastly, Inc.    FSLY

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fastly : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 04:10pm EDT
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, October 28, 2020 - Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today posted its financial results for the third quarter 2020 in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

'Despite the customer-specific challenges we faced this quarter, we are pleased with the continued strength and resilience of our business, including a 42% year-over-year top-line growth in the third quarter,' said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. 'We not only continued to gain new customers, with the second-highest quarter of new customer additions since going public, but we also expanded our engagement with existing customers. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the future of Fastly. Customers are increasingly relying on our platform to transform their businesses, and we are delivering on two key pillars of our long-term strategy with Secure@Edge and Compute@Edge.'

Fastly management will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and outlook.

Fastly Third Quarter 2020 Q&A Session When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET Conference ID: 2491525 Live Call: (833) 968-2077 (US/Canada) or (236) 714-2139 (International) Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com

The webcast will be archived on the investor relations site following the call.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the internet. Fastly's platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, our ability to gain new customers and expand engagement with existing customers, our customers' reliance on our platform to transform their business, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly's website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Back to

press releases

Media contact

press@fastly.com

Investor relations

ir@fastly.com

Download press kit

Disclaimer

Fastly Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 20:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FASTLY, INC.
10/26FSLY INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
10/23FSLY DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Fastly, Inc. In..
BU
10/22FASTLY : Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations ..
PU
10/22FASTLY : Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations ..
BU
10/22FASTLY : Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organisations ..
BU
10/21FASTLY : Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year i..
BU
10/20FASTLY : Virtual Customer Conference Empowers Developers and Security Profession..
BU
10/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
10/16Look Who's Really Chasing Hot Stocks Like Zoom
DJ
10/15INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Fastly For Potential Securities Fraud
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 298 M - -
Net income 2020 -67,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -119x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 441 M 8 441 M -
EV / Sales 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 86,50 $
Last Close Price 74,46 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Bixby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
William Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Adriel G. Lares Chief Financial Officer
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY, INC.254.98%8 441
ACCENTURE PLC1.38%139 803
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES21.67%134 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-20.31%98 462
INFOSYS LIMITED49.20%62 822
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.20%62 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group