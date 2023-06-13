Fastly Expands Its Market Reach with Simplified Pricing and Packages

Fixed, Predictable Pricing Combined with Flexible Product Packages Extends the Power of the Fastly Platform to Organizations of all Sizes

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced new, simplified pricing and packages for its core services, making it easier for companies of all sizes to try, buy, and use the powerful Fastly platform. These packages for delivery, security, and edge computing, will make adoption of Fastly technology faster, easier and more predictable for new users, while creating an even more attractive offering and experience for large existing customers looking to expand their deployments.

“Today’s fast-moving market demands innovation, but also greater flexibility to meet all enterprise business needs. Fastly has understood this all the way. Their new packages and pricing, combined with its powerful platform, enables global users to deliver the best-in-class customer experiences, wherever they are in their digital transformation today, and have the ability to scale quickly and efficiently as their businesses grow and thrive,” concluded Ghassan Abdo, IDC Research, VP, WW Telecom, Virtualization & CDN.

To simplify pricing, Fastly is adding flat-rate pricing options for customers who don’t want to manage usage-based consumption. The new, predictable pricing removes the risk of surprise bills associated with events like traffic spikes, global malicious attacks, or misconfigurations, which can result in overage charges on pay-per-use plans. Pricing is straightforward, transparent and competitive, with no fine print or hidden charges. Customers have the flexibility to mix and match packages to meet their unique needs. The packages (Starter, Advantage and Ultimate) are designed to cover the needs of companies of all sizes. Every Fastly package includes the company’s industry-leading technical and customer support.

“Not having to worry about bandwidth usage overages was a significant factor in our decision to choose Fastly. We value predictable pricing, even when our customer traffic surges and spikes,” said Joel Wiegman, Senior Director of Software Engineering at Abercrombie & Fitch. “We are confident we’ve found a technology partner in Fastly that aligns with increased needs for developer-centric capabilities and innovation. Their modern, self-service platform will enable our engineers to better execute Abercrombie & Fitch’s aggressive digital roadmap.”

Usage-based pricing will remain available for any customer who prefers it, and Fastly will continue to innovate and expand on its usage-based options.

Expanded Free Trial and Self-Service Options

Additionally, Fastly has expanded its free tier to make it easier for everyone to try the company’s delivery, security, compute, and observability offerings – with no commitment. The number of self-service trial options have increased as well. In addition to the in-house analytics tools Domain Inspector and Origin Inspector, free trials for WebSockets and Fanout are now available. Customers can use these tools at the edge, allowing their app to engage in bidirectional updates with very large audiences in real time. Fastly plans to add more self-service trial options across its portfolio throughout the rest of the year.

Fastly’s Global Partner Network: The Key to Simple Fastly Adoption

Fastly is leveraging its award-winning partner program to reach even more users and make the adoption of Fastly’s platform easier and faster. In addition to security, Fastly is now offering its network service portfolio for channel partners to sell to their customers, to help drive more value and provide improved service and support for businesses.

“Fastly’s new mix-and-match packages are a game-changer. The flexibility these offerings provide better matches the way we sell through the channel. By making it easier to sell Fastly with simpler, more predictable pricing, we can better serve our clients in today’s tight economic environment,” said Jeff Patton, Sr. Director of Sales, Trace3.

Growth and usage milestones are baked into the new packages, and align to the customer’s growth, making it easier than ever for partners to guide customers on the optimal time to upgrade. The packages provide more upsell/cross-sell opportunities with easy bundling and low-risk entry points to try in an all-in-one solution.

"Fastly has always had incredibly sophisticated and innovative technology that solves the most complex challenges while putting customers first. Pricing and purchasing shouldn’t be a hurdle when it comes to getting onto the platform, which is why these new simplified packages are an important next step for us," said Todd Nightingale, CEO, Fastly.

For more information on Fastly’s simplified pricing and packaging or to find out how to get started with a free trial, please visit www.fastly.com/pricing.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, security and observability offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at www.fastly.com and follow us @fastly.

