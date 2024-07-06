The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP notifies investors of the approaching July 23, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of those who acquired Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) securities during the period of February 15, 2024 to May 1, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

On May 2, 2024, Bank of America downgraded Fastly stock from a “Buy” rating to an “Underperform” rating and cut its price target on the stock from $18 per share to a mere $8 per share, noting that “[d]ecelerating growth in Fastly’s largest customers, share loss in delivery, and limited visibility in 2H cause us to question a rebound in 2024.” On this news, the price of Fastly shares declined by $4.14 per share, or approximately 32.02%, from $12.93 per share on May 1, 2024, to close at $8.79 on May 2, 2024.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Fastly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; and (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024.

