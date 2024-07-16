LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Fastly, Inc. ("Fastly" or "the Company") (NYSE:FSLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of FSLY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 15, 2024 to May 1, 2024

DEADLINE: July 23, 2024

CASE DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Fastly suffered a deceleration of growth amongst its largest customers and was losing market share it gained as part of the 2023 Content Delivery Network ("CDN") consolidation trend, despite its claims to the contrary. The Company was unlikely to meet its revenue guidance for 2024. The Company overstated the strength of its financial prospects. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Fastly, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, please call David Schwartz, Esq., at 914-206-9742, or via email at David@djslawllp.com

