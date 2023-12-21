Official FASTLY, INC. press release

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced the addition of Kip Compton as Chief Product Officer, effective January 2, 2024. Compton will report to Fastly CEO Todd Nightingale.

“Kip brings deep experience managing sophisticated, profitable growth businesses, simplifying multi-product line portfolios, and building overachieving teams,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly. “I am pleased to welcome Kip to the Fastly leadership team. He joins us at an exciting time as we scale our edge cloud for growth and make it even easier for customers around the world to access our ever-expanding platform and feature set.”

Compton brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience driving innovation in cloud, video, Internet of Things (IoT) and networking. He has a long and proven track record of growing teams and businesses, including creating partnerships and investments to drive growth and open new markets. Most recently, Compton served as the senior vice president of strategy of the Cisco Networking business at Cisco where he led teams responsible for strategy, portfolio management, investments and acquisitions. Compton also holds multiple patents in digital video, security and networking.

“Many of the largest and most sophisticated Internet companies rely on Fastly’s powerful edge platform to deliver exceptional experiences,” said Kip Compton. “I look forward to working with the remarkable team at Fastly as we extend the platform to unlock new opportunities and capabilities for our users while delivering greater simplicity and bringing the power of our platform to even more people.”

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at www.fastly.com and follow us @fastly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding Fastly’s ability to scale its edge cloud for growth, to make it even easier for customers around the world to access its ever-expanding platform and feature set, to extend its platform to unlock new opportunities and capabilities while delivering greater simplicity and to bring the power of its platform to even more people. Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Fastly’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

