Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced it was named a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the sixth consecutive year – and the only vendor to be recognized for six years running.

Based on reviews from verified enterprise IT professionals who have purchased, implemented and used a web application firewall (WAF), Fastly received 4.9 out of 5 stars in each category, including Product Capabilities (based on 128 responses), Sales Experience (based on 110 responses), Deployment Experience (based on 128 responses) and Support Experience (based on 130 responses) as of February 2024. Fastly also received the highest overall rating of 4.9/5 (tied with another vendor) based on 135 reviews as of February 2024 with 96% willingness to recommend the product. Fastly was the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice in WAAP – Large Enterprise category. It also received recognition as a GartnerⓇ Peer Insights™ Midsize Enterprise Customers’ Choice and a GartnerⓇ Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Europe, Middle East and Africa. In total, 92% of reviewers gave Fastly five stars.

GartnerⓇ Peer Insights™ reviews that contributed to Fastly’s recognition included:

“From pre-sales through implementation support and ongoing care/maintenance, I have been highly pleased with every interaction I have with Fastly.” – Senior Director of Software Engineering, services industry

“We've been a Fastly (SigSci) customer for several years and are happy with the low overhead involved with the product. We generally look for products that take little of our SoC's precious time (management, false positives) and Fastly WAF has accomplished that objective.” – Cybersecurity Operations Officer, finance (non-banking) industry

“Fastly's NGWAF provided the functionality for us to mature our WAF approach from strictly IP to signals (policy) that was more flexible and adaptable to the ever-changing threat landscape. The UI provides a nice at-a-glance dashboard [with] a number of tiles that show relevant data that is actionable if something is identified as a threat.” – Senior Director - Enterprise Architect, travel and hospitality industry

“Effective and light-weight WAF that's a pleasure to manage. The flexible deployment options make it suitable for both on-prem and cloud-hosted applications. Great support from Fastly to tackle any issues faced.” – Head of Technology, software industry

“It truly has been the best WAF that I have deployed in my career.” – Security Architect, software industry

“It continues to be affirming and inspiring to hear directly from our customers how well the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is helping them achieve their security goals,” said Kim Ogletree, Chief Customer Officer at Fastly. “To secure their diverse environments, our customers want options that are both easy to use and allow deep customizations. We believe that this recognition as a GartnerⓇ Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for the sixth year running confirms Fastly’s commitment to these expectations, and to exceeding them with both security and speed,” Ogletree added.

“Gartner defines cloud web application and API protection (WAAP) as a category of security solutions designed to protect web applications irrespective of their hosted locations. Typically delivered as a service, cloud WAAP is offered as a series of security modules that provide protection from a broad range of runtime attacks. It offers protection from the top 10 web application security risks defined by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) and automated threats, provides API security, and can detect and protect against multiple sophisticated Layer 7 attacks targeted at web applications. Cloud WAAP’s core features include web application firewall (WAF), bot management, distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation and API protection.

In the cloud WAAP market, GartnerⓇ Peer Insights™ published 1,170 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending February 29, 2024. Vendors’ User Interest and Adoption scores incorporate three factors, each given one-third weight: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and deployment region. A vendor must meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption Score to qualify for the right-hand quadrants, vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant are recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction. Vendors’ Overall Experience is a composite score that incorporates the average Overall Rating and two sub-rating averages: “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery.”

To learn more about the Fastly Next-Gen WAF solution and other security offerings within Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform, visit: https://www.fastly.com/solutions/security-solutions.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, By Peer Contributors, 25 April 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection in 2022, as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls in 2021 and as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls in 2019-20.

In 2019 and 2020 we have been recognized as Signal Sciences; Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Wendy’s, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, SeatGeek, and Advance Publications. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

