    FSLY   US31188V1008

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
17.73 USD   +0.17%
05:01pFastly to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stock Still Shedding in Late Wednesday Trade
MT
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Grinding Lower Wednesday
MT
Fastly to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/07/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Date:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

https://investors.fastly.com

Dial-in:

888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.)

Conf. ID#:

7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, May 4 through May 18, 2022 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 407 M - -
Net income 2022 -231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 129 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 90,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,70 $
Average target price 23,60 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua Bixby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Mike Johnson Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTLY, INC.-50.07%2 129
ACCENTURE PLC-17.92%215 521
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.45%180 830
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.19%116 362
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.12%100 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.48%99 883