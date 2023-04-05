Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fastly, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FSLY   US31188V1008

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
15.64 USD   -8.05%
05:01pFastly to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/29Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
03/29Fastly Introduces New Partner Program to Deliver Greater Value for Customers and Partners
AQ
Fastly to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/05/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date:

 

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time:

 

1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://investors.fastly.com

Dial-in:

 

888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.)

Conf. ID#:

 

7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, May 3 through May 17, 2023 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 501 M - -
Net income 2023 -191 M - -
Net cash 2023 97,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 133 M 2 133 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
EV / Sales 2024 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 112
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Average target price 14,86 $
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd Nightingale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Mike Johnson Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTLY, INC.107.69%2 133
ACCENTURE PLC7.12%180 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.74%142 519
SIEMENS AG13.82%128 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.59%119 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.39%88 688
