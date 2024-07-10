Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com Dial-in: 888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.) Conf. ID#: 7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, August 7 through August 21, 2024 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Wendy’s, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708722665/en/