Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fastly, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSLY   US31188V1008

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-22 pm EDT
13.46 USD   +4.42%
05:31pFastly to Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023
BU
05/18Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
05/18Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Fastly to Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023

05/22/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will host its 2023 Investor Day on Thursday, June 22, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and virtually over a live webcast. The event will feature presentations from Todd Nightingale, Fastly’s Chief Executive Officer and several other members of the executive leadership team.

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT
Webcast: Fastly Investor Day Registration

A live webcast of Investor Day can also be accessed at https://investors.fastly.com where participants may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Events & Presentations” section. We encourage attendees to pre-register by June 16, 2023. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FASTLY, INC.
05:31pFastly to Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023
BU
05/18Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
05/18Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
05/18Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
05/18Insider Sell: Fastly
MT
05/10Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher in Wednesday Afternoon Trading
MT
05/10Fastly to Buy Back $236.4 Million Worth of Convertible Senior Notes
MT
05/10Fastly, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Fastly Announces Repurchase of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
BU
05/04Credit Suisse Raises Fastly's Price Target to $14 From $11.50 After Higher-Than-Expecte..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FASTLY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 501 M - -
Net income 2023 -178 M - -
Net cash 2023 97,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 635 M 1 635 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
EV / Sales 2024 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 112
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,89 $
Average target price 16,77 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd Nightingale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Nick Rockwell Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTLY, INC.57.39%1 635
ACCENTURE PLC8.65%183 088
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.04%142 309
SIEMENS AG23.25%136 930
IBM-9.67%115 558
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.50%89 309
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer