    FSLY   US31188V1008

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
8.660 USD   -1.37%
05:01pFastly to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06:12aFASTLY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/02Fastly : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Fastly to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/04/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York on November 15th at 4:20 p.m. ET
         Presenter: Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer
  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Arizona on November 29th at 10:55 a.m. ET
         Presenters: Todd Nightingale, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 426 M - -
Net income 2022 -203 M - -
Net Debt 2022 57,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 061 M 1 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 90,6%
Managers and Directors
Todd Nightingale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Mike Johnson Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTLY, INC.-75.23%1 061
ACCENTURE PLC-38.03%161 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.22%141 829
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.61%121 578
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.25%97 941
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.91%77 617