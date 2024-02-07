Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on March 4th at 11:35 a.m. ET

Presenters: Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer and Vernon Essi, Jr., VP Investor Relations

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on March 6th at 9:30 a.m. PT

Presenters: Todd Nightingale, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver some of the best online experiences possible through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Wendy’s, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, SeatGeek, and Advance Publications. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

