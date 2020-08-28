Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/28/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2020 and August 5, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 26, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Fastly’s largest customer was Tiktok’s owner, ByteDance, which was under serious scrutiny from the U.S. government as a security risk. Any action taken against ByteDance would, in turn, be a material risk to the Company’s business prospects. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Fastly, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 297 M - -
Net income 2020 -56,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -189x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 910 M 9 910 M -
EV / Sales 2020 32,3x
EV / Sales 2021 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 78,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Bixby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
William Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Adriel G. Lares Chief Financial Officer
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY, INC.370.10%9 910
ACCENTURE14.39%153 241
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.56%114 093
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.01%111 011
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.12%60 629
VMWARE, INC.-5.86%59 882
