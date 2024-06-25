Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
04:42:33 2024-06-25 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
19.58
EUR
+0.72%
+0.82%
-27.75%
Fastned B : Fastned issues over €32.9 million of new bonds, bringing the total of new bonds issued in 2024 to over €60 million
June 25, 2024 at 04:36 am EDT
Fastned B.V.
Fastned B.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 25 jun 2024 - 08:43
Statutory name Fastned B.V.
Title Fastned issues over €32.9 million of new bonds, bringing the total of new bonds issued in 2024 to over €60 million
Date last update: 25 June 2024
Disclaimer Fastned BV published this content on
25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 June 2024 08:35:14 UTC.
Fastned B.V. specializes in the construction and operation of fast charging stations for fully electric vehicles. In 2023, the group delivered 99,600 MWh of electricity, all sourced from renewable sources.
At the end of 2023, Fastned had 297 stations located in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (68%), Germany (11.8%), Belgium (9.3%), France (5.5%), the United Kingdom (5%) and Europe (0.4%).
Last Close Price
19.44
EUR
Average target price
36.25
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+86.47% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
