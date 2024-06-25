Fastned B.V. specializes in the construction and operation of fast charging stations for fully electric vehicles. In 2023, the group delivered 99,600 MWh of electricity, all sourced from renewable sources. At the end of 2023, Fastned had 297 stations located in Europe. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (68%), Germany (11.8%), Belgium (9.3%), France (5.5%), the United Kingdom (5%) and Europe (0.4%).

Sector Electric Utilities