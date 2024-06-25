Fastned B.V.
Fastned B.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date25 jun 2024 - 08:43
Statutory nameFastned B.V.
TitleFastned issues over €32.9 million of new bonds, bringing the total of new bonds issued in 2024 to over €60 million
Date last update: 25 June 2024

