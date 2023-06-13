Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fastned B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAST   NL0013654809

FASTNED B.V.

(FAST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:54:19 2023-06-13 am EDT
28.10 EUR   -1.58%
Fastned B : Fastned raises almost 22 million to further grow its network Amsterdam,
PU
Fastned B : Liselotte Kooi appointed new chair of Fastned Supervisory Board at AGM
PU
Fastned B : Liselotte Kooi appointed new chair of Fastned Supervisory Board at AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fastned B : Fastned raises almost 22 million to further grow its network Amsterdam,

06/13/2023 | 06:22am EDT
Fastned B.V.
Fastned B.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date12 jun 2023 - 18:57
Statutory nameFastned B.V.
TitleFastned raises almost €22 million to further grow its network Amsterdam,

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fastned BV published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 10:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
05/24Fastned B : Fastned founders have completed the planned sale of a small portion of their h..
PU
05/23Fastned B : founders have completed the planned sale of a small portion of their holdings
PU
05/22Fastned B : launches Apple CarPlay app for finding fast charging stations on the go
PU
05/09Fastned B : Fastned starts subscription to new 5-year bonds with 5.5% interest
PU
05/09Fastned B : starts subscription to new 5-year bonds with 5.5% interest
PU
04/24Fastned B : 1st Supplement Fastned B.V.
PU
04/21European Midday Briefing: Stocks Mostly Higher After PMI Data
DJ
Financials
Sales 2023 69,3 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net income 2023 -16,3 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net Debt 2023 22,3 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -31,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 543 M 584 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,15x
EV / Sales 2024 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart FASTNED B.V.
Duration : Period :
Fastned B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTNED B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,55 €
Average target price 47,00 €
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michiel Langezaal Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Victor van Dijk Chief Financial Officer
Bart Lubbers Director
Marije van Mens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nancy Kabalt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTNED B.V.-25.65%584
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.40%149 693
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.63%78 171
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.21%77 244
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.6.57%76 643
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.26%70 430
