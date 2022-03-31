Fastned B : Fastned wins major French tender for 18 fast charging stations, doubling its presence in France

>>>Press release

Fastned wins major French tender for 18 fast charging stations, doubling its presence in France

● Fastned wins its first tender for charging stations on SANEF motorways in the north of France, bringing the total number of acquired locations in France to 31

● Fastned plans to open the new stations later this year, adding to the eight stations that are already open in France.

● Fastned is responding to tenders on private motorways around the country with the objective to provide electric drivers in France with a high-quality and comprehensive fast charging network.

Amsterdam, March 31, 2022. Fastned, the European fast charging company, has won a prime lot in the first, three-lot charging tender organised by SANEF - Société des Autoroutes du Nord et de l'Est de la France - the French toll road operator. This tender outcome will allow Fastned to develop and operate 18 new fast charging stations along key private motorways in the north of France. This doubles its acquired number of locations in France to 31. The stations will have the capacity to charge hundreds of electric vehicles per day. With charging speeds of up to 300kW, electric drivers can add up to 300km of range in just 15 minutes.

The French government set an objective to equip all 360 private motorway service areas across the country with fast charging infrastructure by the end of 2022. Tenders have been opened on around half of these sites until now, with Fastned responding to practically all of them. The results of the remaining tenders will be made public in the coming months.

With a decade of experience across Europe, Fastned has a proven concept in place to contribute to the objective of the Government: its large drive-through stations with charging speeds of up to 300kW are open to all EVs, regardless of their make and model, and are equipped with photovoltaic canopies that protect drivers from the rain.

Fastned has now won tenders on three major private French motorway networks. In November 2020, Fastned won nine locations on the APRR network, of which eight stations are operational now. Earlier this year, Fastned won four locations in the south of France on the ASF/Vinci motorway network.

The 18 new stations will be located primarily in the north of France, spread across four regions: Ile-de-France, Grand-Est, Hauts-de-France and Normandy. The stations will be equipped with 4-18 charging points each, delivering up to 300kW per charge point, able to charge hundreds of electric vehicles per day, with up to 300km of range in just 15 minutes. Construction and opening of the stations is planned to take place before the end of 2022.

"This newly-won tender shows the confidence French toll road operators have in our fast charging concept, and is a tribute to the expertise we have developed over the past decade in the European market", said Pierre Courgeon, Country Manager for Fastned France. "We

are committed to providing French EV drivers with a reliable, high-quality charging network that's accessible to all EV drivers and gives them the freedom to drive anywhere. Each new tender we win brings us a little closer to this goal".

"Clean mobility is an essential part of the energy transition, as the transportation sector alone is responsible for one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. Our responsibility as a public service provider, is to support these changes by facilitating the use of electric vehicles for long-distance journeys. By relying on Fastned, an expert in charging, we are accelerating the massive deployment of ultra-fast charging stations and thus meeting our ambition of equipping 100% of the service areas on our networks by the end of the year," says Arnaud Quémard, Managing Director of the Sanef group.

More specifically, the locations concerned are the following:

On A1 : Vémars Ouest, Vémars Est, Saint Léger et Wancourt Est;

On A4 : Changis sur Marne, Ussy sur Marne, Valmy Le Moulin, Valmy Orbeval et Keskastel

Ouest;

On A13 : Rosny sur Seine Sud et Bosgouet Sud;

On A26 : Saint Hilaire Cottes;

On A29 : Villers Bretonneux, Quetteville Est et Quetteville Ouest; On A31 : L'Obrion, Loisy et La Maxe.

About Fastned

Fastned has been developing fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Europe since 2012. Fastned's mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility by giving freedom to electric drivers. Based in Amsterdam, the company has built 197 fast charging stations in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France and

Switzerland. The company specialises in developing and operating fast charging infrastructure where drivers can charge their electric vehicle with up to 300 km of range in 15

minutes before continuing their journey. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS: FAST).

Notes for editors (not for publication):

For more information please visit ir.fastnedcharging.com or check out our newsroom.

If you have any investor questions please contact: Hugo Vink: invest@fastnedcharging.com. PR questions please contact: Kyra Hartlief: press@fastnedcharging.com, telephone +31 (0)20 705 53 20.