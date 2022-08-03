Fastned B : Minutes AGM

DocuSign Envelope ID: 75D11785-BC83-411C-B259-81D6FC10A9FE

MINUTES of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fastned B.V., a private liability company (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and registered with the commercial register under number 54606179 (the "Company"), held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 2 June 2022 at 14:00 CET.

Chairperson: Bart Lubbers

Secretary: Dorothy Moolenschot

The chairperson opens the meeting and welcomes all persons present. He states that all issued and outstanding share capital of the Company (the "Issued Shares"), are held by Fastned Administratie Stichting, a foundation (stichting), under Dutch law, having its ofcial seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, its ofce address at James Wattstraat 77R, 1097 DL Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and registered with the Dutch Commercial Register under number 59390956 (the "Shareholder") and that the members of the management board of the Company (the "Management Board") and the members of the supervisory board of the Company (the "Supervisory Board") have been consulted with respect to the resolutions below and have been granted an opportunity to give their advisory vote (raadgevende stem) with regard to the adoption of the resolutions below.

The chairperson establishes that the meeting was duly convened in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and all requirements relevant to the convening and holding of General Meetings of Shareholders have been met, so that valid resolutions may be adopted in respect of all matters coming up for discussion.

The chairperson then opens the discussion on the following subjects:

Agenda item 2 - Annual report 2021; Management report; Supervisory Board report; Remuneration 2022 and remuneration policy

The chairperson informs the meeting that the Management Board will explain how the Company did in the fnancial year 2021.

The chairperson informs the meeting of the good cooperation between the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and that the full report by the Supervisory Board can be read in the Annual report 2021. The chairperson gives Nancy Kabalt the foor for a personal introduction.

The chairperson informs the meeting that it is intended to (i) amend the remuneration policy conform the proposal as mentioned in the explanatory notes to the agenda items of this Meeting, , (ii) align the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for the fnancial year 2022 in accordance to the responsibilities of the Supervisory Board, which means that all members of the Supervisory Board will receive a fxed remuneration of EUR 34,000 (thirty four thousand euros).

Resolution: