Fastned B : Minutes DR-holders meeting

MINUTES of the Meeting of Holders of Depository Receipts of Fastned B.V., a private liability company (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and registered with the commercial register under number 54606179 (the "Company"), held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 2 June 2022 at 17:00 CET.

Chairperson: Hieke Spoelstra / Maaike Veen

Secretary: Dorothy Moolenschot

The chairperson opens the meeting and welcomes all persons present. She states that all issued and outstanding share capital of the Company (the "Issued Shares"), are held by Fastned Administratie Stichting, a foundation (stichting), under Dutch law, having its ofcial seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, its ofce address at James Wattstraat 77R, 1097 DL Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and registered with the Dutch Commercial Register under number 59390956 (the "Shareholder") and that the members of the management board of the Company (the "Management Board") and the members of the supervisory board of the Company (the "Supervisory Board") have been consulted with respect to the resolutions below and have been granted an opportunity to give their advisory vote (raadgevende stem) with regard to the adoption of the resolutions below.

The chairperson establishes that the meeting was duly convened in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and all requirements relevant to the convening and holding of General Meetings of Shareholders have been met, so that valid resolutions may be adopted in respect of all matters coming up for discussion.

The chairperson then opens the discussion on the following subjects:

Agenda item 2 - Report of activities 2021 and update 2022

The chairperson updates the meeting about the activities of the board of the Fast Adminisrateion Sichting ("FAST") in 2021 and 2022 so far. More information can be found in the FAST management report on the website.

The chairperson informs the meeting that FAST, as the shareholder, is of the opinion that the Company has served the interest of the depository receipt holders.

Agenda item 3 - Questions

depository receipt holder asks whether there are any other fnancial instruments, besides the bonds. The chairperson confrms that there are at this moment only depositary receipts besides the bonds.

depository receipt holder asks whether FAST thought about the possibility to transfer the voting rights to the depositary receipt holders before the meeting.The chairperson explains the reason behind the separation of voting rights, referring to the construction of FAST. One of the main reasons