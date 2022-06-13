Log in
    FAST   NL0013654809

FASTNED B.V.

(FAST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
28.50 EUR   -6.06%
FASTNED B : Press release Fastned raises 23 million euro to finance further growth
PU
01:43aFASTNED B : raises 23 million to finance further growth
PU
06/01FASTNED B : launches first ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging station in London
PU
Fastned B : Press release Fastned raises 23 million euro to finance further growth

06/13/2022 | 09:13am EDT

06/13/2022 | 09:13am EDT
>>> press release

Fastned raises €23 million to finance further growth

Amsterdam, 13 June 2022 - Fastned, the European fast charging company, has raised nearly €23 million with the issue of new bonds. In addition, investors have extended over €7 million worth of investments from earlier issues, bringing the total issued amount in this round to nearly €30 million. All newly issued bonds will mature in December 2026.

From 10 May to 12 June, investors could subscribe to the bonds with 5% interest and a maturity of 4.5 years. Holders of Fastned bonds bought before April 2019 could extend their investment by exchanging those bonds for bonds in the new issue. Including earlier extensions this has reduced the repayment obligation for Fastned in 2022 by nearly €10 million.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned says: "I'm delighted to again see so much interest from investors in sustainable infrastructure. This bond issue allows us to continue to invest in the expansion of our Europe-wide network, bringing more freedom to electric drivers. Electric vehicle sales are hitting all-time highs and on top of that, European Parliament lawmakers last week voted to support a proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035. This will further speed up the shift to electric mobility across the continent."

About Fastned

Fastned has been developing fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Europe since 2012. Fastned's mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility by giving freedom to electric drivers. Based in Amsterdam, the company has built 207 fast charging stations in the Netherlands, Germany, UK, Belgium, France and Switzerland. The company specialises in developing and operating fast charging infrastructure where drivers can charge their electric vehicle with up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes before continuing their journey. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS: FAST).

Disclaimer

Fastned BV published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FASTNED B.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32,9 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net income 2022 -13,1 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 14,2 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 514 M 541 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart FASTNED B.V.
Technical analysis trends FASTNED B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,34 €
Average target price 48,50 €
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michiel Langezaal Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Victor van Dijk Chief Financial Officer
Bart Lubbers Director
Marije van Mens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nancy Kabalt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTNED B.V.-38.21%541
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-24.46%4 849
WALLBOX N.V.-41.43%1 545
EVGO, INC.-11.97%604
VOLTA INC.-69.89%382
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-49.85%127