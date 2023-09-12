- Fastned signs contract with one of the major Italian motorway operators, A4 Holding Group, to build a large and scalable station along their motorway A4 Brescia - Padova in Northern Italy, close to Brescia Est motorway exit.
- Italy becomes the 8th country where Fastned establishes its presence, contributing to the company's goal of building 1,000 stations across Europe.
- The future station is expected to open in 2024 and will initially have eight chargers each delivering up to 400 kW to serve hundreds of EV drivers a day in one of the most traffic-dense areas of Italy.
Fastned, the European fast charging company, signed a contract with A4 Holding Group, the Italian business unit of the Abertis Group that operates one of Europe's busiest motorways, the A4 Brescia-Padova in Northern Italy, to build Fastned's first fast charging station in the country. The contract marks Fastned's expansion into Italy, an important milestone for the company and its goal to build 1,000 charging stations across Europe.
Future Fastned Station in Italy at Brescia Est
The partnership between A4 Holding Group and Fastned is the start of Fastned's expansion efforts into Italy. The company is bringing its innovative drive-through stations with solar canopies to the country, and will build the country's first fast charging station of this kind in the northern region. Positioned strategically at the highway exit Brescia Est, this station will cater to electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Italy as well as those travelling from Switzerland to southern Italy.
Italy is an important new market for Fastned. In terms of kilometres of motorway, Italy ranks among the largest countries in Europe, with a car density per capita exceeding the European average. When it comes to electric mobility, the country has a large need for future-oriented, reliable fast-charging stations capable of charging hundreds of vehicles a day. To cater for the continuously growing demand, Fastned's new station will open with 8 chargers each delivering up to 400 kW, with the possibility of doubling its size to a total of 16 chargers.
Starting our activities in Italy, the eighth country on Fastned's map, means a lot to Fastned and to me personally. Eleven years ago, we founded Fastned with the goal of building a European infrastructure of fast charging stations. Now, adding Italy to our list of countries is another great milestone for Fastned. We are extremely happy to partner with A4 Holding Group to give electric drivers in Italy the best charging experience and encourage many more people to switch to electric driving. We are confident that our first station in Italy will lead to many more Fastned stations along the Italian motorways and around major Italian cities in the years to come.
The energy transition towards a clean and sustainable mobility model is one of the key axes of A4 Holding's ESG strategy. We are very pleased with this partnership with Fastned which allows us to further optimise our path alongside drivers in their transition to electric and sustainable mobility on our motorways. This new fast charging station will allow our company not only to increase the supply of electric charging stations on the 235 km of motorway under our jurisdiction, but also to make further progress in our environmental, social and governance performance, further enhancing the results and value of our projects and efforts with respect to reducing emissions and decarbonisation
About Fastned
Fastned has been developing fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Europe since 2012. Fastned's mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility by giving freedom to electric drivers. Founded in Amsterdam, the company has built more than 275 fast charging stations in the Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Switzerland. It will open its first stations in Denmark by the end of 2023. The company specialises in developing and operating fast charging infrastructure where drivers can charge their electric vehicle with up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes before continuing their journey. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS: FAST).
AboutA4 Holding
Active for more than 70 years in the design, construction and management of major road infrastructures, A4 Holding manages more than 235 km of motorways and 60 km of bypasses in the North East of Italy. The Group includes the company Autostrada Brescia Verona Vicenza Padova S.p.A., founded in 1952, which operates the A4 Brescia-Padova and A31 Valdastico sections, the company A4 Trading, which manages the service and rest areas, car parks for heavy vehicles and traveller reception services, and A4 Mobility, active in toll systems, traffic control, access control and safety and projects related to smart mobility. Since 2016 A4 Holding has been part of the Abertis Group, manager of about 8,000 km of toll roads and present in 15 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
