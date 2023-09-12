Fastned expands into Italy and signs contract to build its first fast charging station in the country

Fastned, the European fast charging company, signed a contract with A4 Holding Group, the Italian business unit of the Abertis Group that operates one of Europe's busiest motorways, the A4 Brescia-Padova in Northern Italy, to build Fastned's first fast charging station in the country. The contract marks Fastned's expansion into Italy, an important milestone for the company and its goal to build 1,000 charging stations across Europe.

The partnership between A4 Holding Group and Fastned is the start of Fastned's expansion efforts into Italy. The company is bringing its innovative drive-through stations with solar canopies to the country, and will build the country's first fast charging station of this kind in the northern region. Positioned strategically at the highway exit Brescia Est, this station will cater to electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Italy as well as those travelling from Switzerland to southern Italy.

Italy is an important new market for Fastned. In terms of kilometres of motorway, Italy ranks among the largest countries in Europe, with a car density per capita exceeding the European average. When it comes to electric mobility, the country has a large need for future-oriented, reliable fast-charging stations capable of charging hundreds of vehicles a day. To cater for the continuously growing demand, Fastned's new station will open with 8 chargers each delivering up to 400 kW, with the possibility of doubling its size to a total of 16 chargers.

