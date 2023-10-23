- A Fastned app for Android Auto is a product frequently asked by customers after the launch of the Apple CarPlay app
- Electric vehicle drivers can now easily and safely find the nearest Fastned station while driving via the Android Auto app
- Electric vehicle drivers can also view real-time charger availability, check current kWh pricing, and get directions through Google Maps and Waze
Fastned, the European fast charging company, introduces its new station finding app for Android Auto. The launch follows after the Apple CarPlay app was introduced earlier this year. With the goal of making fast charging as convenient as possible, Fastned has developed its own Android Auto app, which will contribute to an even easier charging experience. EV drivers can now find Fastned stations, check the actual pricing and real-time charger availability directly within their EV's infotainment system.
Android Auto allows Android users to display their devices' interface on a car's infotainment system. With increasing customer demand for this product, Fastned's product teams have developed the Fastned App for Android Auto, which is available for Fastned customers who are Android users and have a compatible EV. More information can be foundhere.
'The launch of the Fastned Android Auto app is an important milestone for Fastned. Following the launch of Apple CarPlay, we now also offer Android users the opportunity to experience the benefits of the app. We are happy to contribute to safer and more convenient electric driving by being only a touch away from the drivers' needs, directly at their infotainment screen. The app has been developed in Android's closed environment, in line with Android's requirements. Our team continues to gather and process customers' feedback to further improve the user experience', Robin Wouters, Director Product & Engineering at Fastned
About Fastned
Fastned has been developing fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Europe since 2012. Fastned's mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility by giving freedom to electric drivers. Founded in Amsterdam, the company has built more than 280 fast charging stations in the Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Switzerland. It will open its first station in Denmark by the end of 2023 and its first station in Italy by the end of 2024. The company specialises in developing and operating fast charging infrastructure where drivers can charge their electric vehicle with up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes before continuing their journey. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS: FAST).
