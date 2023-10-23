Boilerplate

About Fastned

Fastned has been developing fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Europe since 2012. Fastned's mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility by giving freedom to electric drivers. Founded in Amsterdam, the company has built more than 280 fast charging stations in the Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Switzerland. It will open its first station in Denmark by the end of 2023 and its first station in Italy by the end of 2024. The company specialises in developing and operating fast charging infrastructure where drivers can charge their electric vehicle with up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes before continuing their journey. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS: FAST).