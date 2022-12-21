Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fastned B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAST   NL0013654809

FASTNED B.V.

(FAST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
38.36 EUR   +2.73%
01:24pFastned B : raises close to 11 million to finance further expansion
PU
04:37aFastned B : and EVBox join forces to install one of the first 400 kW EV fast chargers in Europe
PU
12/07Fastned B : Fastned appoints Jérôme Janssen as new supervisory board member
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fastned B : raises close to 11 million to finance further expansion

12/21/2022 | 01:24pm EST
21
December
2022
|
18:05
Europe/Amsterdam
Fastned raises close to €11 million to finance further expansion

Amsterdam 21 December 2022. Fastned, the European fast charging company, has raised nearly €11 million with the issue of new bonds. In addition, investors have extended €2.3 million worth of investments from earlier issues, bringing the total issued amount in this round to over €13 million. All newly issued bonds will mature in June 2027.

From 29 November to 21 December, investors could subscribe to the bonds with 5% interest and a maturity of 4.5 years. Holders of Fastned bonds bought before April 2019 could extend their investment by exchanging those bonds for bonds in the new issue. Including earlier extensions, this has reduced the repayment obligation for Fastned in 2022 by nearly €11 million.

"This year, Fastned built more stations than in any year before, and we intend to increase the built-pace even further in the coming years to reach our goal of one thousand stations beforein 2030. We can only do that with support of our investors and I'm proud to see that many bondholders are committed to help us accelerate the transition to e-mobility. Investing in Fastned means investing in a fossil fuel free future, and helping us build more new stations, enlarge existing ones, hire new talents, and meet the exponentially growing demand for EV charging." Victor Van Dijk, CFO Fastned

Boilerplate

About Fastned

Fastned is a charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations. The stations are located at high traffic locations along highways and in cities, where electric cars can add up to 300 km range in 20 minutes. Fastned's mission is to give freedom to electric drivers and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. As of today, Fastned has more than 230 stations operational in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Switzerland and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS:FAST). More information: fastnedcharging.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fastned BV published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35,8 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net income 2022 -19,0 M -20,2 M -20,2 M
Net cash 2022 24,3 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 634 M 674 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart FASTNED B.V.
Duration : Period :
Fastned B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTNED B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,34 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michiel Langezaal Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Victor van Dijk Chief Financial Officer
Bart Lubbers Director
Marije van Mens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nancy Kabalt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTNED B.V.-23.95%674
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-50.03%3 253
WALLBOX N.V.-77.23%636
EVGO, INC.-55.33%308
VOLTA INC.-94.38%72
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-95.11%16