Fastned reaches milestone of being underlying EBITDA positive

Amsterdam, 17 August 2023. Fastned, the European fast charging company, is well on track to reach its 2023 target, as it hit a major financial milestone during the first half of 2023: Underlying company EBITDA ¹ reached €2.8 million. The strong financial growth comes on the back of the continued expansion of our network and a strong increase in EV sales across our markets. We opened 28 new stations, growing the network to 272 stations at the end of June. Our revenue related to charging increased 108% to €26.1 million. Fastned continues to drive the transition to a cleaner world: during the first half of 2023, we delivered close to 42 GWh of renewable energy via 1.7 million charging sessions, avoiding nearly 40.5 tonnes of CO 2 (+155% vs H1 2022) ² .

"For the first time in our history, Fastned reports positive Underlying company EBITDA. I'm extremely proud of that. This is a major milestone, confirming that we are on track to reach this target for the full year. Next to winning prizes for the best charging network in several countries, it shows that our strategy of cost-efficiently building large and visible charging stations at high-traffic locations is paying off.

"This is also a very important achievement for me, personally. For years, people have asked me when Fastned would start earning money. My answer has always been the same: we are here for the long run, supporting the millions of drivers that want to go electric. It feels great to see that today, so many people have made that switch to driving an electric car and visit our stations.

"Over the years, we've gathered around our mission a strong and growing community of EV drivers, investors, and partners, all committed to making electric driving mainstream, supporting our mission to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. Almost ten years since we opened our first station in the Netherlands, Fastned now operates more than 270 stations in six countries and counting, enabling customers to drive millions of electric kilometres without polluting the air. And it's just the beginning. Every day we work hard towards our goal of one thousand Fastned stations in high-traffic locations by 2030, driving the transition to a fossil-fuel-free world." Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned.