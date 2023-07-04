STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish commercial property group Fastpartner on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings with a net operating income above year-ago figures, but said the result did not fully compensate for increased financing costs.

"Our financing is based on short fixed interest rates, so a change in the Riksbank's policy rate has an immediate impact on our interest costs," Fastpartner CEO Sven-Olof Johansson said in a statement.

Swedish commercial property company Fastpartner has sought to reassure investors of its financial stability after Moody's had cut its credit rating to junk status.

Euro and U.S. dollar investors "have the perception that all Swedish banks are overexposed to the Swedish real estate sector, which is highly leveraged and has major problems," Johansson added.

"SBB is the ultimate proof of this and every interest rate increase from the Riksbank further worsens the situation for real estate companies," he said.

The commercial property company said it aims to achieve an yearly income from property management of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($101.59 million) by the end of 2025.

($1 = 10.8279 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)