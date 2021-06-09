Northvolt may seek public listing but no current plans - CEO

STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - Northvolt may seek a stock
market listing in the future but have no immediate plans for
one, Chief Executive Peter Carlsson said after the Swedish
battery maker raised $2.75 billion in equity on Wednesday.
"Over time with our growth ambition or financing need, to be
in the public market is going to be required," Carlsson said in
the interview.
"There is no defined timeline at this point."
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anna Ringstorm; editing by
Niklas Pollard)