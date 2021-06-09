Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. FastPartner AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPAR A   SE0013512506

FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL)

(FPAR A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/09 04:43:17 am
107.4 SEK   +0.75%
04:35aNorthvolt may seek public listing but no current plans - CEO
RE
05/31PULLING POWER : the green lure of Sweden's industrial far north
RE
04/29FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northvolt may seek public listing but no current plans - CEO

06/09/2021 | 04:35am EDT
STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - Northvolt may seek a stock market listing in the future but have no immediate plans for one, Chief Executive Peter Carlsson said after the Swedish battery maker raised $2.75 billion in equity on Wednesday.

"Over time with our growth ambition or financing need, to be in the public market is going to be required," Carlsson said in the interview.

"There is no defined timeline at this point."

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anna Ringstorm; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 916 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2021 930 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 14 919 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 20 403 M 2 467 M 2 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
FastPartner AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 93,00 SEK
Last Close Price 106,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target -12,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sven-Olof Johansson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Gerlach Chief Financial Officer
Peter Carlsson Chairman
Anne Charlotte Bergman Independent Director
Anders Keller Deputy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL)9.90%2 467
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.00%44 441
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.54%34 938
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.09%32 671
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.78%26 301
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.54%25 813