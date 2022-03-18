Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. FastPassCorp A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FASTPC   DK0060568145

FASTPASSCORP A/S

(FASTPC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FastPassCorp A/S : Ways to protect the password before the user receives their first password

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
We have the private email and phone number.

As part of the initial IT introduction, the new employee is also asked to log in to the FastPass portal.

The user selects "Initial enrollment". FastPass will automatically send an Invitation-PIN to the user's mobile phone and e-mail. We will however require a personal verification. So FastPass will request the manager to confirm in FastPass that her new employee is truly waiting for a confirmation. In this way, we combine tokens with the trust of human recognition. The manager's task can be delegated to another trusted colleague.

After the initial verification, the employee can make his first real password. Nobody else has touched the password!

Furthermore, we can ask the user to enter more personal information and connect to MFA tokens for later identity verification.

These are only examples using FastPass Self-Service Password Reset solution from FastPass V4. You can define and configure many different processes to fit your organization.

Disclaimer

FastPassCorp A/S published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart FASTPASSCORP A/S
Managers and Directors
Finn Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Tommy Niels Vincentz Larsen Chairman
Jess Julin Ibsen Director
Nicolai Platzer Director
Christian Kanstrup Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTPASSCORP A/S-22.41%6
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.58%215 053
SAP SE-16.94%135 298
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.70%113 336
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.93%36 224
HUBSPOT, INC.-29.10%22 231