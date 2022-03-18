FastPassCorp A/S : Ways to protect the password before the user receives their first password

We have the private email and phone number.

As part of the initial IT introduction, the new employee is also asked to log in to the FastPass portal.

The user selects "Initial enrollment". FastPass will automatically send an Invitation-PIN to the user's mobile phone and e-mail. We will however require a personal verification. So FastPass will request the manager to confirm in FastPass that her new employee is truly waiting for a confirmation. In this way, we combine tokens with the trust of human recognition. The manager's task can be delegated to another trusted colleague.

After the initial verification, the employee can make his first real password. Nobody else has touched the password!

Furthermore, we can ask the user to enter more personal information and connect to MFA tokens for later identity verification.

These are only examples using FastPass Self-Service Password Reset solution from FastPass V4. You can define and configure many different processes to fit your organization.