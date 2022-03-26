Log in
    FATBP   US30258N5014

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FATBP)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FAT Brands Inc. - FAT

03/26/2022 | 12:58am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FAT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 22, 2022, FAT disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Chief Executive Officer Andy Wiederhorn has been under federal investigation for several months "concerning, among other things, the Company's December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family." 

On this news, FAT's stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 22.92%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-fat-brands-inc---fat-301511192.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
