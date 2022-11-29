Advanced search
    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
6.860 USD   +0.07%
FAT Brands Announces Opening of First Tri-Branded Location

11/29/2022 | 09:02am EST
Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick Pair-up for New Location in Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of its first tri-branded location to date, a Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick. Situated in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village, the restaurant boasts a classic all-American menu of custom-built burgers, Fat and Skinny Fries, fresh, all-natural chicken wings and savory hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products.

“Since 2013, we have been able to effectively scale the co-branded model of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” said Mason Wiederhorn, Chief Brand Officer of FAT Brands. “As FAT Brands has continued to expand its portfolio, we have been exploring other like-minded brands to join together, most recently, Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings. With Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick, you could not ask for a better pairing—Los Angeles-born concepts, iconic food offerings, and loyal fan bases. We are excited to showcase them all together as an ultimate one-stop shop for delicious food.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Hot Dog on a Stick menu, guests can enjoy the brand’s famous, made-to-order Original Turkey hot dog on a stick. For a cheesier option, fans can opt for a cheese on a stick, dipped in top-secret party batter and cooked to golden perfection. On the Buffalo’s Express side, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

The Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick tri-branded restaurant is located at 4806 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Valley Village, CA 91607 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on Fatburger, visit www.fatburger.com. For more information on Buffalo’s Express, visit www.buffalos.com. For more information on Hot Dog on a Stick, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has over 50 locations in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


