    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:27 2023-05-08 pm EDT
5.525 USD   +2.31%
02:54pFat Brands : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
02:53pFat Brands, Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Johnny Rockets Wants to Ketch(up) a Smile on Your Face! In Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Send a Smile and a Shake to Friends or Loved Ones
AQ
FAT Brands : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 2, 2023

FAT Brands Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-38250 82-1302696

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

9720 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500

Beverly Hills, CA

90212
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (310)319-1850

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock FAT The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Class B Common Stock FATBB The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock FATBP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock FATBW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On May 2, 2023, the Board of Directors of FAT Brands Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment to Article IV of the Company's Bylaws to allow for more than one Chief Executive Officer appointed by the Board, and various conforming changes in the references to the office of Chief Executive Officer or President in Article III and Article IV of the Bylaws.

The foregoing description of the Bylaws amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by this reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Description
3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective as of May 2, 2023
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Date: May 8, 2023

FAT Brands Inc.
By: /s/ Kenneth J. Kuick
Kenneth J. Kuick
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
