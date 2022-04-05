FAT Brands : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 30, 2022

FAT Brands Inc.

Delaware 001-38250 82-1302696

9720 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500 Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (310)319-1850

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock FAT The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class B Common Stock FATBB The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock FATBP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock FATBW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers: Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 30, 2022, FAT Brands Inc. (the "Company") entered into a letter agreement with Kenneth J. Kuick, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, providing Mr. Kuick with a retention bonus payment of $200,000 (the "Retention Bonus") in recognition of his ongoing contributions to the Company. The Retention Bonus is repayable within thirty days if, prior to the time that the Company has duly filed both of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, Mr. Kuick's continuous employment with the Company ends for any reason, other than termination by the Company without cause. The Retention Bonus will also offset, on a dollar-for-dollar basis, any performance-based or discretionary bonus that Mr. Kuick may otherwise earn or be entitled to receive with respect to 2022.

The foregoing description of the letter agreement is a summary and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full copy, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference into this Item 5.02.

