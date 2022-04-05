Log in
FAT Brands : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

04/05/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 30, 2022

FAT Brands Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-38250 82-1302696

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

9720 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500

Beverly Hills, CA

90212
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (310)319-1850

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock FAT The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Class B Common Stock FATBB The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock FATBP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock FATBW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers: Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 30, 2022, FAT Brands Inc. (the "Company") entered into a letter agreement with Kenneth J. Kuick, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, providing Mr. Kuick with a retention bonus payment of $200,000 (the "Retention Bonus") in recognition of his ongoing contributions to the Company. The Retention Bonus is repayable within thirty days if, prior to the time that the Company has duly filed both of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, Mr. Kuick's continuous employment with the Company ends for any reason, other than termination by the Company without cause. The Retention Bonus will also offset, on a dollar-for-dollar basis, any performance-based or discretionary bonus that Mr. Kuick may otherwise earn or be entitled to receive with respect to 2022.

The foregoing description of the letter agreement is a summary and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full copy, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference into this Item 5.02.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No. 		Description
10.1 Letter Agreement, dated March 30, 2022, by and between FAT Brands Inc. and Kenneth J. Kuick
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 5, 2022

FAT Brands Inc.
By: /s/ Andrew Wiederhorn
Andrew Wiederhorn
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 369 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float 8,06%
Chart FAT BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
FAT Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAT BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,45 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 236%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew A. Wiederhorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Kuick Chief Financial Officer
Edward H. Rensi Chairman
Thayer D. Wiederhorn Chief Operating Officer
Squire Junger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAT BRANDS INC.-29.65%124
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.92%183 539
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-7.87%45 132
YUM BRANDS-14.43%34 013
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.78%18 713
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.79%18 265