    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
FAT Brands : Amendment to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 06:30am EDT
Amendment to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On June 9, 2021, FAT Brands Inc. (the 'Company') filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware: (i) a Certificate of Elimination, eliminating from the Company's Certificate of Incorporation the 200,000 shares designated as Series A-1 Fixed Rate Cumulative Preferred Stock; and (ii) a Certificate of Increase increasing the Company's authorized shares of Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock from 1,250,000 shares to 4,900,000 shares.

A copy of the Certificate of Elimination and Certificate of Increase are filed herewith as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
3.1 Certificate of Elimination of Series A-1 Fixed Rate Cumulative Preferred Stock, filed with the Delaware Secretary of State on June 9, 2021
3.2 Certificate of Increase of Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, filed with the Delaware Secretary of State on June 9, 2021

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
