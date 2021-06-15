FAT Brands : Amendment to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (Form 8-K)

Amendment to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On June 9, 2021, FAT Brands Inc. (the 'Company') filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware: (i) a Certificate of Elimination, eliminating from the Company's Certificate of Incorporation the 200,000 shares designated as Series A-1 Fixed Rate Cumulative Preferred Stock; and (ii) a Certificate of Increase increasing the Company's authorized shares of Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock from 1,250,000 shares to 4,900,000 shares.

A copy of the Certificate of Elimination and Certificate of Increase are filed herewith as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.