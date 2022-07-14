Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FAT Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-07-14 pm EDT
7.550 USD   -1.31%
04:16pFAT Brands to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results On July 28, 2022
GL
04:06pFAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock
GL
07/13FAT Brands Appoints Executive Chairman
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FAT Brands to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results On July 28, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with second quarter 2022 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-704-4453 from the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, August 4, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13730875. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Michelle Michalski
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-277-1224

Media Relations:
Erin Mandzik
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509

###


All news about FAT BRANDS INC.
04:16pFAT Brands to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results On July 28, 2022
GL
04:06pFAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class..
GL
07/13FAT Brands Appoints Executive Chairman
MT
07/13FAT Brands Names James C. Neuhauser as Executive Chairman of the Board and Appoints Lyn..
GL
07/13FAT Brands Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
07/12Round Table Pizza® Unveils Apollo Pizza as Newest Limited-Time Offering
GL
07/12Round Table Pizza® Unveils Apollo Pizza as Newest Limited-Time Offering
AQ
06/28Marble Slab Creamery Offering Sweet Surprise for National Ice Cream Month
GL
06/28Marble Slab Creamery Offering Sweet Surprise for National Ice Cream Month
AQ
06/22FAT BRANDS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float 9,53%
Chart FAT BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
FAT Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAT BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,65 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew A. Wiederhorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Kuick Chief Financial Officer
Edward H. Rensi Chairman
Michael Chachula Chief Information Officer
Thayer D. Wiederhorn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAT BRANDS INC.-27.76%126
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.19%186 861
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-27.04%35 668
YUM BRANDS-16.59%33 367
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.36%19 668
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.70%15 982