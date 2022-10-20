Fat Brands : 3Q22 Earnings Call

This Earnings Supplement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the future financial performance and growth of the Company, the Company's ability to open stores in the development pipeline, and the Company's ability to conduct future accretive and successful acquisitions and integrate acquired brands. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies including, but not limited to, uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Supplement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this Earnings Supplement.
YTD Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
166.9% Sales Growth (1)
7.0% SSS Growth (2)
$1,623.9mm
YTD Q3 2022 v YTD Q3 2021
System-Wide Sales
System-Wide
System-Wide
YTD Q3 2022
100 New Store Openings
$303.4mm Total Revenue
$69.2mm Adj. EBITDA (4)
YTD 2022 (3)
YTD Q3 2022
YTD Q3 2022
System-widesales growth reflects the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all stores in that brand only when the brand is owned by FAT Brands. Because of acquisitions, new store openings and store closures, the stores open throughout both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.
Same-storesales growth reflects the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable store base, which we define as the number of stores open and in the FAT Brands system for at least one full fiscal year. For stores that were temporarily closed, sales in the current and prior period are adjusted accordingly. Given our focused marketing efforts and public excitement surrounding each opening, new stores often experience an initial start-up period with considerably higher than average sales volumes, which subsequently decrease to stabilized levels after three to six months. Additionally, when we acquire a brand, it may take several months to integrate fully each location of said brand into the FAT Brands platform. Thus, we do not include stores in the comparable base until they have been open and in the FAT Brands system for at least one full fiscal year. For 2022, the comparable store base does not include concepts acquired during fiscal 2021.
New store openings reflects the number of stores opened during a particular reporting period. The total number of new stores per reporting period and the timing of store openings has, and will continue to have, an impact on our results.
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We use the term EBITDA, as opposed to income from operations, as it is widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance or liquidity that is determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding expenses related to acquisitions, refranchising gain or losses, impairment charges, and certain non-recurring or non-cash items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company's recurring business operations. A reconciliation of net income presented in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is set forth in the Appendix.
Q3 2022 VS. Q3 2021
Royalties
$22.8mm
$13.7mm
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Systemwide Sales
$548.2mm
$349.8mm
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Revenue
$103.2mm
$29.8mm
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Adj. EBITDA (1)
$24.6mm
$7.2mm
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
YTD Q3 2022 VS. YTD Q3 2021
Royalties
$65.4mm
$24.8mm
YTD
YTD
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Systemwide Sales
$1,623.9mm
$608.4mm
YTD
YTD
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Revenue
$303.4mm
$44.7mm
YTD
YTD
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Adj. EBITDA (1)
$69.2mm
$10.4mm
YTD
YTD
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
