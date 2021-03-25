Fat Brands : 4Q20 Earnings Call

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This Earnings Supplement of FAT Brands Inc. ("we", "our" or the "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the future ﬁnancial and operating results of the Company, the Company's ability to utilize the net operating loss carryforwards of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., the Company's ability to leverage its expertise and infrastructure and successfully integrate and exploit the synergies of its acquisition of Johnny Rockets and other restaurant brands, the Company's ability to source and conduct future accretive acquisitions, the Company's ability to access the capital markets, and the eﬀects on our business of the current novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," "plans," "forecast," and similar expressions, and reﬂect our expectations concerning the future. It is possible that our future performance may diﬀer materially from current expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to signiﬁcant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies including, but not limited to, uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and eﬀects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are diﬃcult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to diﬀer materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we ﬁle from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to diﬀer materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Supplement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reﬂect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this Earnings Supplement.

FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

1. Same-store sales growth reﬂects the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable store base, which we deﬁne as the number of stores open and in the FAT Brands system for at least one full ﬁscal year. For stores that were temporarily closed, sales in the current and prior period are adjusted accordingly.

Given our focused marketing eﬀorts and public excitement surrounding each opening, new stores often experience an initial start-up period with considerably higher than average sales volumes, which subsequently decrease to stabilized levels after three to six months. Additionally, when we acquire a brand, it may take several months to integrate fully each location of said brand into the FAT Brands platform. Thus, we do not include stores in the comparable base until they have been open and in the FAT Brands system for at least one full ﬁscal year. For 2020, the comparable store base does not include Elevation

Burger and Johnny Rockets stores as we did not own the brands for the full year of 2019.

2. System-wide sales growth reﬂects the percentage change in sales in any given ﬁscal period compared to the prior ﬁscal period for all stores in that brand only when the brand is owned by FAT Brands. Because of acquisitions, new store openings and store closures, the stores open throughout both ﬁscal periods being compared may be diﬀerent from period to period.

3. New store openings reﬂects the number of stores opened during a particular reporting period. The total number of new stores per reporting period and the timing of store openings has, and will continue to have, an impact on our results. Includes Johnny Rockets locations opened prior to FAT Brands ownership.

4. EBITDA is deﬁned as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We use the term EBITDA, as opposed to income from operations, as it is widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. EBITDA is not a measure of our ﬁnancial performance or liquidity that is determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of ﬁnancial performance or cash ﬂows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is deﬁned as EBITDA (as deﬁned above), excluding expenses related to acquisitions, refranchising gain or losses, impairment charges, and certain non-recurring or non-cash items that the Company does not believe directly reﬂect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company's recurring business operations. A reconciliation of net income presented in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is set forth in the Appendix.

