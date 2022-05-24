Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FAT Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.830 USD   -0.51%
09:04aFatburger Feeds the Metaverse with Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day
GL
09:00aFatburger Feeds the Metaverse with Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day
AQ
05/20FAT Brands betting on Vegas — again
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fatburger Feeds the Metaverse with Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day

05/24/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Complimentary Non-Fungible Tokens Unlock Access to Free Original Fatburgers in Celebration of Burger Holiday

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the iconic all-American burger brand, is celebrating National Hamburger Day by providing guests with a “token” of appreciation, 500 limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Created in collaboration with Supper Club, a Web3 eating community that supports restaurants, each complimentary NFT will unlock access to a free delicious, made-to-order Original Fatburger.

On National Hamburger Day, May 28, 500 NFTs will be minted and available to fans on a first come, first serve basis to fans visiting www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger. Guests can access their specialty NFTs through their Solana blockchain wallet and will be able to redeem a coupon for a free Original Fatburger on their online purchase, starting June 1 through the end of the month. Once a user links their wallet to their browser, the Fatburger online ordering website will register if a user has an NFT in their Solana wallet and the coupon can be applied. Coupons will be redeemable once per NFT owner and will not include add-ons.

“Fatburger’s foray into the NFT space last year with Death Row Records was a huge hit with our fans, so we wanted to introduce a new digital collectible in honor of National Hamburger Day that offers utility our fans can eat,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With this limited edition, one-of-a-kind NFT, we’re excited to offer a fun, innovative way for our fans to score a free Original Fatburger while owning a piece of the blockchain.”

For more information on Fatburger’s limited edition NFTs, please visit https://www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger. To find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


All news about FAT BRANDS INC.
09:04aFatburger Feeds the Metaverse with Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day
GL
09:00aFatburger Feeds the Metaverse with Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day
AQ
05/20FAT Brands betting on Vegas — again
AQ
05/20Fatburger Raises the Stakes with Newest Location in Las Vegas at Excalibur Hotel & Casi..
GL
05/20INSIDER SELL : Fat Brands
MT
05/17FAT BRANDS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10FAT BRANDS, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : FAT Brands Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (FAT) FAT BRANDS Reports Q1 Loss $-1.45, vs. Street Est of $-0.85
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (FAT) FAT BRANDS Posts Q1 Revenue $97.4M, vs. Street Est of $83M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,7 M 95,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float 9,51%
Chart FAT BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
FAT Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAT BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,83 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew A. Wiederhorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Kuick Chief Financial Officer
Edward H. Rensi Chairman
Michael Chachula Chief Information Officer
Thayer D. Wiederhorn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAT BRANDS INC.-44.95%96
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-11.22%176 012
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-26.22%36 066
YUM BRANDS-19.40%32 457
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-15.43%17 763
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.46%15 652