  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FAT Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.000 USD   -8.54%
09:11aFatburger Raises the Stakes with Newest Location in Las Vegas at Excalibur Hotel & Casino
GL
07:18aINSIDER SELL : Fat Brands
MT
05/17FAT BRANDS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Fatburger Raises the Stakes with Newest Location in Las Vegas at Excalibur Hotel & Casino

05/20/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Iconic Burger Chain Grows Casino Locations with First Location on Las Vegas Strip

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, is pleased to announce that Fatburger has officially opened in the Excalibur Hotel & Casino. The location marks the third casino location to date in Las Vegas, joining Red Rock Casino and Santa Fe Station. Hollywood’s favorite burger will also be arriving at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas this summer.

“We have seen great success with Fatburger locations in casinos over the years and are thrilled to expand upon that by opening at two iconic properties right on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Whether you are looking for a quick dinner before catching a show or a late-night burger accompanied by a spiked milkshake, we look forward to providing tourists and locals a convenient spot to grab delicious food around the clock.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its grilled-to-perfection, 100% pure lean beef burgers. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger Excalibur menu includes Skinny Fries and real ice cream milkshakes. Fans looking to kick-up the party and their shake can add in a shot of tequila, rum, or Irish cream liqueur for a perfectly spiked milkshake. Open Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 24/7, the restaurant features a full breakfast menu with breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, Belgian waffles and more.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


