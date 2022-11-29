Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FAT Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
6.860 USD   +0.07%
09:03aGreat American Cookies Rings in National Cookie Day with Delicious Deal
GL
09:02aFAT Brands Announces Opening of First Tri-Branded Location
GL
09:01aFAT Brands Announces Opening of First Tri-Branded Location
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Great American Cookies Rings in National Cookie Day with Delicious Deal

11/29/2022 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cookie Franchise Rewards Loyalty Members with Surprise Treat and Bakes Up New Holiday Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, known for their famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977, is surprising fans with a treat on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4. Loyalty members who make a purchase on the holiday will receive something sweet in return for their next visit with rewards such as one free Regular Cookie, buy one, get one free Regular Cookie and more, valid through Dec. 11.

The cookie celebration does not stop on National Cookie Day. The chain has stacked up a festive line-up of cookies to satisfy all holiday cravings, including Mint Cookies & Cream Cookies, Red & Green M&M® Cookies, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies with OREO®, and Gingerbread Cookies. At co-branded Marble Slab Creamery locations, guests can mix it up with Red Velvet Stuffed Ice Cream and Shakes.

“December is an extra sweet time of year for Great American Cookies,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We not only get to surprise and delight our fans with a delicious reward for National Cookie Day, but also, we get to join in on the memory making with our special, holiday themed treats that are perfect for gatherings with friends and family.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


All news about FAT BRANDS INC.
09:03aGreat American Cookies Rings in National Cookie Day with Delicious Deal
GL
09:02aFAT Brands Announces Opening of First Tri-Branded Location
GL
09:01aFAT Brands Announces Opening of First Tri-Branded Location
AQ
09:01aGreat American Cookies Rings in National Cookie Day with Delicious Deal
AQ
11/23The Elf on the Shelf® Flies into Great American Cookies Locations for Holiday Season
GL
11/23The Elf on the Shelf® Flies into Great American Cookies Locations for Holiday Season
AQ
11/23FAT Brands Inc. to Present at the Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Inv..
GL
11/23FAT Brands Inc. to Present at the Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Inv..
AQ
11/23Fat Brands, Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17Fat Brands : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 408 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart FAT BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
FAT Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAT BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,86 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew A. Wiederhorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Kuick Chief Financial Officer
James C. Neuhauser Executive Chairman
Michael Chachula Chief Information Officer
Thayer D. Wiederhorn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAT BRANDS INC.-35.22%114
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.59%199 864
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-12.62%42 346
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-8.88%35 619
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.3.89%21 664
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.8.45%20 132