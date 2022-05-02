Log in
    FAT   US30258N1054

FAT BRANDS INC.

(FAT)
  Report
05/02 10:55:14 am EDT
5.940 USD   -0.17%
10:52aJOLLY Times Ahead! Hot Dog on a Stick Debuts JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry Lemonade
AQ
04/26FAT Brands to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results On May 5, 2022
GL
04/22FAT BRANDS INC. COMPANY NEWS : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against FAT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 17, 2022
PR
JOLLY Times Ahead! Hot Dog on a Stick Debuts JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry Lemonade

05/02/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Limited-Edition Lemonade Brings Bold and Juicy Candy Flavor to Boardwalk’s Favorite Beverage

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach-born brand known for its hand-stomped lemonade made fresh with Ventura County lemons, announces its newest limited-time lemonade flavor: JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry. During the month of May, customers can enjoy Hot Dog on a Stick’s famously tart lemonade infused with the bold and juicy Blue Raspberry flavor from the beloved hard candy brand, JOLLY RANCHER.

Hot Dog on a Stick patrons are invited to “join the flavor ride” at participating locations nationwide. As the perfect accompaniment to Hot Dog on a Stick’s made-to-order, signature stick offerings such as the Original Hot Dog on a Stick or the craveable cheese on a stick, the JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry Lemonade can be ordered as an original or frozen beverage.

“Our brand is built around bringing happiness to our fans and we are confident this new flavor collaboration with JOLLY RANCHER will accomplish that,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We love partnering with fellow nostalgic brands to create memorable dining moments for our customers.”

For more information, visit hotdogonastick.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. www.fatbrands.com.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has 60 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509

 


