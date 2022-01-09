Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund : Trading Policy

No short term or speculative trading...............................................................................
6
6.3
No hedging .....................................................................................................................
6
6.4
Meaning of financial products .........................................................................................
6
7
Confidential Information ..........................................................................................
6
8
Review and publication of this policy .....................................................................
7
Legal/47212116_1
For personal use only
1 Purpose
Scope
This policy summarises the law relating to insider trading and sets out the Company's trading policy on buying and selling any securities of the Company that are able to be traded on a financial market (Company's Securities).
Who does this policy apply to?This policy applies as follows:
part 2 (insider trading laws) and part 7 (confidentiality) apply to everyone (including all employees, contractors, family and associates);
parts 3 to 6 (trading policy) apply to all directors, officers and other key management personnel of the Company; and any other person designated by the board of directors (Board) from time to time (each, a Designated Person); and
paragraph 3.6 (associates) applies our trading policy to the family and associates of Designated Persons as specified in that paragraph.
Further advice
If you do not understand any aspect of this trading policy, or are uncertain whether it applies to you or your family or associates, please contact the Company Secretary. You may wish to obtain your own legal or financial advice before dealing in the Company's Securities.
2 Insider trading prohibitions in the Corporations Act
2.1 What are the insider trading prohibitions?
Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), if you have Inside Information (as defined in paragraph 2.2 below) relating to the Company, it is illegal for you to:
deal in (that is, apply for, acquire or dispose of) the Company's Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or
procure another person to apply for, acquire or dispose of the Company's Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or
directly or indirectly communicate, or cause to be communicated, that information to any other person if you know, or ought reasonably to know, that the person would or would be likely to use the information to engage in the activities specified in paragraphs (a) or (b) above.
These prohibitions also apply to the application for, grant, exercise or transfer of an option over the Company's Securities, and to the securities of other entities if you possess Inside Information about those entities.
It does not matter how or in what capacity you become aware of the Inside Information. It does not have to be obtained from the Company to constitute Inside Information.
You cannot avoid the insider trading prohibition by arranging for a member of your family or a friend to deal in the Company's Securities nor may you give "tips" concerning Inside Information relating to the Company to others.
These prohibitions apply to everyone (not just Designated Persons) at all times.
Legal/47212116_1
For personal use only
Page 2
What is Inside Information?
"Inside Information" is information relating to the Company which is not generally available but, if the information was generally available, would be likely to have a material effect on the price or value of the Company's Securities. Inside Information can include matters of speculation or supposition and matters relating to intentions or likely intentions of a person.
Information is regarded as being likely to have a material effect if it would, or would be likely to, influence persons who commonly invest in securities or other traded financial products in deciding whether or not to deal in the Company's Securities.
Examples of Inside Information could be:
the financial performance of the Company against its budget;
changes in the Company's actual or anticipated financial condition or business performance;
changes in the capital structure of the Company, including proposals to raise additional equity or borrowings;
proposed changes in the nature of the business of the Company;
changes to the Board or significant changes in key management personnel;
an undisclosed significant change in the Company's market share;
likely or actual entry into, or loss of, a material contract;
material acquisitions or sales of assets by the Company ;
a proposed dividend or other distribution or a change in dividend policy; or
a material claim against the Company or other unexpected liability.
When is information generally available?Information is generally available if:
it consists of readily observable matter or deductions;
it has been brought to the attention of investors through an announcement to ASX Limited (ASX) or otherwise similarly brought to the attention of investors who commonly invest in securities, and a reasonable period has elapsed since it was announced or brought to investors' attention; or
it consists of deductions, conclusions or inferences made or drawn from information referred to in paragraphs (a) or (b) above.
Examples of possible readily observable matters are:
a change in legislation which will affect the Company's ability to make certain types of investments; or
a severe downturn in global securities markets.
2.4 Penalties
Breach of the insider trading laws may subject you to:
criminal liability - penalties include heavy fines and imprisonment;
civil liability - you can be sued by another party or the Company for any loss suffered as a result of illegal trading activities;
Legal/47212116_1
For personal use only
Page 3
civil penalty provisions - the Australian Securities and Investments Commission
(ASIC) may seek civil penalties against you and may even seek a court order that you be disqualified from managing a corporation.
Breach of the law, this policy, or both, will also be regarded by the Company as serious misconduct which may lead to disciplinary action or dismissal.
3 No dealing in Prohibited Periods
3.1 Closed and Prohibited Periods
As the Company is a listed investment company which will announce its investment updates and NTA at least monthly on the ASX, the Board believes that the Company's shareholders are generally fully informed. In addition to the overriding prohibition on dealing when a person is in possession of Inside Information in accordance with this policy, Designated Persons are not permitted to deal in Securities in the following closed periods (Prohibited Periods):
the period beginning two weeks prior to the date the Company's half year and full year results are scheduled to be released to the ASX and ending at the commencement of trading on the first trading day after such release;
during any periods when on-market share purchases are being completed on behalf of the Company pursuant to the rules of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan; and
any other period determined by the Board.
Designated Persons may deal in the Company's Securities at other times subject to complying with insider trading prohibitions (see part 2 above) and the requirements of this policy.
3.2 Prior notification
If a Designated Person proposes to deal in the Company's Securities (including entering into an agreement to deal) during a Prohibited Period they must first provide:
written notice of their intention to the Company Secretary (or another person, as notified to the relevant Designated Person) (Notification Officer); and
written confirmation that they are not in possession of Inside Information, in the form of the template in Appendix A part A.
The relevant Notification Officer may appoint a delegate to act on his or her behalf in the case of temporary absence.
Clearance
Before dealing in the Company's Securities, the Designated Person must receive a written clearance in the form template at Appendix A part B signed by the Notification Officer.
A clearance expires five business days from its date, unless it specifies a different expiry date.
A clearance to trade confirms that the proposed dealing by the Designed Person is within the terms of the trading policy but does not otherwise constitute approval or endorsement by the Company or the Notification Officer for the proposed dealing. Even if a clearance is granted, a Designated Person remains personally responsible for assessing whether the insider trading prohibitions apply to them.
A register of notifications and clearances is to be kept by the Company Secretary.
Notification of dealing
In addition to providing prior notification and seeking clearance under paragraph 3.2, Designated Persons must confirm in writing to the relevant Notification Officer, within three
Legal/47212116_1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:05 UTC.