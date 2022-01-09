Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund : Trading Policy

1 Purpose

Scope

This policy summarises the law relating to insider trading and sets out the Company's trading policy on buying and selling any securities of the Company that are able to be traded on a financial market ( Company's Securities ). Who does this policy apply to? This policy applies as follows: part 2 (insider trading laws) and part 7 (confidentiality) apply to everyone (including all employees, contractors, family and associates); parts 3 to 6 (trading policy) apply to all directors, officers and other key management personnel of the Company; and any other person designated by the board of directors ( Board ) from time to time (each, a Designated Person ); and paragraph 3.6 (associates) applies our trading policy to the family and associates of Designated Persons as specified in that paragraph. Further advice

If you do not understand any aspect of this trading policy, or are uncertain whether it applies to you or your family or associates, please contact the Company Secretary. You may wish to obtain your own legal or financial advice before dealing in the Company's Securities.

2 Insider trading prohibitions in the Corporations Act

2.1 What are the insider trading prohibitions?

Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), if you have Inside Information (as defined in paragraph 2.2 below) relating to the Company, it is illegal for you to:

deal in (that is, apply for, acquire or dispose of) the Company's Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or procure another person to apply for, acquire or dispose of the Company's Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or directly or indirectly communicate, or cause to be communicated, that information to any other person if you know, or ought reasonably to know, that the person would or would be likely to use the information to engage in the activities specified in paragraphs (a) or (b) above.

These prohibitions also apply to the application for, grant, exercise or transfer of an option over the Company's Securities, and to the securities of other entities if you possess Inside Information about those entities.

It does not matter how or in what capacity you become aware of the Inside Information. It does not have to be obtained from the Company to constitute Inside Information.

You cannot avoid the insider trading prohibition by arranging for a member of your family or a friend to deal in the Company's Securities nor may you give "tips" concerning Inside Information relating to the Company to others.

These prohibitions apply to everyone (not just Designated Persons) at all times.

