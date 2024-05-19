Certain Common Stock of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.

Details:

The executive officers and directors have agreed not to sell or transfer any common stock or securities convertible into, exchangeable for, exercisable for, or repayable with common stock, for 60 days after the date of this prospectus without first obtaining the written consent of the representatives.